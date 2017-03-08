Some anniversary: stocks barely move as bull market turns 8

Some anniversary: stocks barely move ...

U.S. stocks meandered Thursday as the eighth anniversary for the current bull market turned out to be a quiet one. Large-company stocks finished mostly higher, but declines in smaller stocks across the board meant that more companies fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

