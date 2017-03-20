Signet Jewelers sued for not disclosing harassment allegations
Signet Jewelers Ltd has been hit with a securities fraud class action lawsuit, accusing the retailer of failing to disclose facts regarding sexual harassment allegations against executives at its Sterling Jewelers unit, court documents showed. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Dallas federal court by Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund, claimed the fund suffered economic loss as a result of violations of the securities laws by Signet.
