Signet Aims to Rubber-Stamp Synthetics Detectors
Signet Jewelers is planning to open a testing laboratory for synthetic-diamond detectors to ensure its suppliers can confidently say they are only dealing in natural stones. The company has been working with United Laboratories , a product-testing firm, for the last nine months to create a facility for vetting the synthetic-diamond-testing machines available on the market.
