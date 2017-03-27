Shares of Weatherford International Spike After Analyst Blessing of Its New Joint Venture
The move comes after Weatherford and peer Schlumberger The upgrade was predicated on the recent announcement of the OneStim joint venture between the two oil services giants. According to the agreement, Weatherford and Schlumberger will combine their well completion products and services into a single joint venture to better serve the North American shale market.
