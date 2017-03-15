Sealaska Heritage Institute picks 3 young Native artists for project
Haida artist Robert Davidson's metal panel "Greatest Echo" adorns the front of the Walter Soboleff Building. Three young Alaska Native artists, including one from Ketchikan and one from Hydaburg, have been chosen to carve cedar house posts that will be cast in bronze and displayed in front of the Walter Soboleff Building in Juneau.
