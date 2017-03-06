Saudi ministry sets up venture with p...

Saudi ministry sets up venture with private firm to build homes

Read more: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Housing has set up a 98 million riyal partnership with a private developer to build 462 housing units in the east of the capital, it said on Tuesday. It is the ministry's first public-private partnership and could become a model for the kingdom's home construction plans, which aim to make home ownership more accessible for Saudis.

