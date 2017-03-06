Saudi ministry sets up venture with private firm to build homes
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Housing has set up a 98 million riyal partnership with a private developer to build 462 housing units in the east of the capital, it said on Tuesday. It is the ministry's first public-private partnership and could become a model for the kingdom's home construction plans, which aim to make home ownership more accessible for Saudis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|9 min
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC