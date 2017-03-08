Review needs of the construction industry
Hong Kong is an expensive place to build anything, a problem made worse by too many infrastructure projects chasing too few workers When it comes to accolades, Hong Kong is second to none. But the latest title bestowed upon us is one that we could do without.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|5 hr
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Thu
|ZIO DBL STD
|20
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Wed
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC