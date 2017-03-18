Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Universal F...

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Universal Forest Products, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson

11 hrs ago

Universal Forest Products, Inc. - Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83.

