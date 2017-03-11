Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Quanta ...

Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services Inc Issued By FBR & Co

14 hrs ago

FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

