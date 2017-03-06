Investors who purchase... )--A new global survey has found that women of all generations shared similar views about the serious challenges preventing their societies from achieving gender equ... )--ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping for manufacturing industries, supports Adam Opel's new lightweight design strategy with its stamping simulation software ... Adam Opel AG met en uvre de nouvelles stratgies d'allgement de leurs vhicules avec l'aide d'ESI PAM-STAMP )--ESI Group , pionnier et principal fournisseur mondial de logiciels et services de Prototypage Virtuel pour les industries manufacturieres, permet a son client Ada... )--SailPoint, leider in gebruikersbeheer, heeft een enquete gehouden onder klanten en andere bezoekers van de Gartner IAM Summit over vereisten van de Algemene verordening geg... Obamacare Mandate Survey: Only 41% Expect Uninsured Tax Penalty to be ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.