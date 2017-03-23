Pet adoptions Saturday at Orange Trac...

Pet adoptions Saturday at Orange Tractor Supply

16 hrs ago Read more: Orange Leader

The Tractor Supply Company store in Orange at 2020 Interstate Hwy 10 West will host a pet adoption event on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families looking to add a pet to their home are encouraged to stop by the store and interact with the dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Participating adoption groups include Orange County Adoption which will be on site from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Pet adoption days are exciting at Tractor Supply," said Sandra Segrest, manager of the Orange Tractor Supply store.

