Outside the Box: The construction industry has a productivity problem ...
U.S. construction-sector productivity is lower today than it was in 1968, and investment has fallen over the past decade The global construction industry has a chronic productivity problem. Over the past 20 years, productivity has grown at only 1% annually, only around one-third the rate of the world economy and only around one-quarter of the rate in manufacturing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|14 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|15 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|15 hr
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC