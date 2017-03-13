Oklahoma Unemployment Declines In Jan...

Oklahoma Unemployment Declines In January To 4.7 Percent

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in January, down from 4.8 percent in December as the construction industry showed job growth. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Monday that total nonfarm employment rose by 1,500 from December to January as construction added 3,900 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 10 TWENTYTRILLION 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC