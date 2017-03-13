Oklahoma Unemployment Declines In January To 4.7 Percent
The Oklahoma unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in January, down from 4.8 percent in December as the construction industry showed job growth. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Monday that total nonfarm employment rose by 1,500 from December to January as construction added 3,900 jobs.
