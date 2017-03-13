New Vigo jail design funding approved

Standing in support: People attending Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting stand as Brian Bunnett presents their points about the proposed jail.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaQuestions for the council: Resident Mike Gordon, left, turns to those in attendance and expresses his viewpoint about the proposed Vigo County Jail during the public comment portion of the Vigo County Council meeting on Tuesday in the Vigo County Annex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.