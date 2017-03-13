New Vigo jail design funding approved

New Vigo jail design funding approved

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Standing in support: People attending Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting stand as Brian Bunnett presents their points about the proposed jail.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaQuestions for the council: Resident Mike Gordon, left, turns to those in attendance and expresses his viewpoint about the proposed Vigo County Jail during the public comment portion of the Vigo County Council meeting on Tuesday in the Vigo County Annex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 10 TWENTYTRILLION 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC