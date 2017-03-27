Mexico's largest cement company won't build Trump's wall
Executives at Cemex, the multinational building materials and construction firm, clarified Thursday that the company would have no involvement in constructing the wall along the U.S./Mexico border. "I want to be very clear on this topic: Cemex will not participate in the construction of the wall," said Rogelio Zambrano, president of Cemex.
