Mexico warned companies it would not be in their best 'interests' to help build Trump's border wall
Mexico's government on Tuesday warned Mexican companies that it would not be in their best "interests" to participate in the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, though there will be no legal restrictions or sanctions to stop them if they tried. While some Mexican companies stand to potentially benefit from the controversial infrastructure project, residents south of the border view the wall and Trump's repeated calls to have Mexico pay for it as offensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 18
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC