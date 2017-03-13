Mexico: Companies should examine consciences on border wall
Mexico's top diplomat is urging companies thinking about signing on to help build U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall to check their consciences. Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray was asked about the possibility of Mexican companies getting involved in the construction during a news conference Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|1 hr
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC