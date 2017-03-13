Mexico: Companies should examine cons...

Mexico: Companies should examine consciences on border wall

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Mexico's top diplomat is urging companies thinking about signing on to help build U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall to check their consciences. Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray was asked about the possibility of Mexican companies getting involved in the construction during a news conference Friday.

