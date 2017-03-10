Mexican company: We'll provide cement for border wall
Irony alert: One of Mexico's biggest corporations says it's willing to provide the cement for President Trump's proposed border wall. Cemex, one of the world's largest providers of building materials, said Wednesday that it would provide building materials for a border wall -- if a client asks for it.
