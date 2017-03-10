Mexican company: We'll provide cement for border wall

Mexican company: We'll provide cement...

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Irony alert: One of Mexico's biggest corporations says it's willing to provide the cement for President Trump's proposed border wall. Cemex, one of the world's largest providers of building materials, said Wednesday that it would provide building materials for a border wall -- if a client asks for it.

