McCarthy & Stone on track to meet FY expectations
Retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone said on Tuesday that it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with market expectations following stable trading conditions in the first half of the year. In an update for the half year to 28 February, the company said trading conditions remained stable, with sales lead indicators ahead of the previous year and the market for retirement housing still attractive, fuelled by the rapidly ageing population.
