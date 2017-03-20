Matrix PDM Engineering Awarded Significant Scope on 200 Million Cubic ...

Matrix Service Company announced today that its subsidiary, Matrix PDM Engineering has been awarded the engineering, project management, procurement and commissioning of a 200 million cubic foot per day cryogenic gas recovery plant located in the SCOOP play of Southern Oklahoma's Woodford Shale and Springer Shale formations. "We are honored to have been selected to provide these services, which supports our own growth strategy across the gas value chain and is also representative of our commitment to continued diversification and growth," said John Hewitt, CEO of Matrix Service Company.

