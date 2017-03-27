Labor Ministry official: Construction industry in Israel very problematic
Construction all over the world is a dangerous industry, but in Israel the situation is very problematic, Ran Cohen, head of the Occupational Safety Division at the Labor, Welfare and Social Services Ministry, said on Monday. Speaking to The Jerusalem Post following a string of construction site accidents and deaths, including the death of a worker on Sunday at a site in Tel Aviv, Cohen provided an overview of the situation in Israel and discussed the measures being taken to curtail the phenomenon.
