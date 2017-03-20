Ironshore Specialty Adds M&A Transiti...

Ironshore Specialty Adds M&A Transition Coverage for Construction Risks

Ironshore Specialty Casualty has enhanced its transition protection policy form to address contractual exposures related to an organizational merger or acquisition specific to the construction industry. Ironshore's Construction Transition Protection product provides coverage for abrupt and accidental property damage or bodily injury arising out of work completed by a construction company that occurred prior to the closure of the corporate transaction.

