Ironshore Specialty Adds M&A Transition Coverage for Construction Risks
Ironshore Specialty Casualty has enhanced its transition protection policy form to address contractual exposures related to an organizational merger or acquisition specific to the construction industry. Ironshore's Construction Transition Protection product provides coverage for abrupt and accidental property damage or bodily injury arising out of work completed by a construction company that occurred prior to the closure of the corporate transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Sat
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC