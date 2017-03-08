INSIGHT-Builders turn to bolt-together homes in Brexit Britain
The prospect of Brexit choking off the supply of EU workers is reshaping Britain's homebuilding industry, with big companies increasingly looking to factory-manufacture houses in sections that can be slotted together on-site with minimal labor. Many of Britain's leading housebuilders, including Berkeley, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Your Housing, told Reuters they were either planning new developments of prefabricated homes or considering doing so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Wed
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC