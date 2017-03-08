INSIGHT-Builders turn to bolt-togethe...

INSIGHT-Builders turn to bolt-together homes in Brexit Britain

7 hrs ago

The prospect of Brexit choking off the supply of EU workers is reshaping Britain's homebuilding industry, with big companies increasingly looking to factory-manufacture houses in sections that can be slotted together on-site with minimal labor. Many of Britain's leading housebuilders, including Berkeley, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Your Housing, told Reuters they were either planning new developments of prefabricated homes or considering doing so.

