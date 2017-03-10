Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Insider Buys 468 Shares of Stock
Mattioli Woods plc insider Mark Smith bought 468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 768 per share, for a total transaction of A 3,594.24 .
