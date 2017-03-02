Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (M...

Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Mattioli Woods plc insider Anne Margaret Gunther acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 per share, with a total value of A 30,000 .

