Innovators Are Shaking Up Tradition-Bound Construction Industry

New technologies are transforming the engineering and construction sector at an accelerated pace, according to a new report compiled by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with The Boston Consulting Group . The report being released today, Shaping the Future of Construction: Inspiring Innovators Redefine the Industry , analyzes ten innovation leaders, identifies key success factors, and makes policy recommendations for accelerating innovation in construction.

