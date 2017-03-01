Icahn's $126 Million Gain on Biofuel Deal Prompts Criticism
Carl Icahn's stake in a Texas refiner grew by as much as $126 million Tuesday after the billionaire investor and special adviser to President Donald Trump helped broker a proposal to alter U.S. biofuels policy. Icahn Enterprises LP holds an 82 percent stake in refiner CVR Energy Inc., which gained as much as 7.7 percent on news of a proposed deal to change the way the renewable-fuels program operates.
