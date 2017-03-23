Housing market could get a bump from ...

Housing market could get a bump from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Donald Trump was most famous for being a real estate developer before he became a reality TV star and then wound up Leader of the Free World. So it may not be a huge shock to find out that homebuilders have been on fire since he was inaugurated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day... Mar 18 Nancy carey 1
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 10 TWENTYTRILLION 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC