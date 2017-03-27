Hill International Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full...

Hill International , the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, after the close of the stock market. David L. Richter, Hill's Chief Executive Officer, and John Fanelli III, Hill's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

