High school girls get inside scoop on...

High school girls get inside scoop on how to make it in construction industry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Lauren Feldman, left, and Miriam Thomas participate attend a Job Shadowing Day at the Associated Builders and Contractors building Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye Ruth Daniel, left, plays Jenga as Lauren Feldman, center, and Miriam Thomas look on during a Job Shadowing Day meet at the Associated Builders and Contractors building Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... 46 min TWENTYTRILLION 2
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 21 hr ZIO DBL STD 20
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC