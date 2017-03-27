Greenberg Doesn't Want Buffett to Buy AIG
After another disappointing quarter at AIG and the announcement that CEO Peter Hancock has agreed to resign, stock analysts have begun wondering: Will Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buy all or part of the troubled insurer? The man who built AIG into a global giant doesn't think much of the idea. "I'd be very opposed to that," Hank Greenberg tells us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 24
|AIPAC is evil
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC