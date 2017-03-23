Global Plastic Decking Market expected to cross USD 5 billion at CAGR of 11% by 2022
Plastic Decking Market Information by Material , by Composite , by End-Use and Region - Forecast to 2022 Key Players - UPM Kymmene Corporation, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Azek Building Products, Fiberon LLC, Cardinal Building Products" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights Plastic decking is widely used in residential and non-residential buildings. Residential buildings by end use contribute largely to the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|18 hr
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Fri
|AIPAC is evil
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC