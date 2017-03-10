France rebukes construction firm's of...

France rebukes construction firm's offer to help build Trump's border wall

The logo of French building material Lafarge is seen on cement trucks at a production plant in Paris, France, February 22, 2016. France's top diplomat is pressing a French-Swiss cement manufacturer to rethink its bid to sell the United States material to build President Trump's proposed border wall.

