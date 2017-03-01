Foster Square comes to life: Senior housing community filling, construction continues
Years after planning a diverse senior housing community, the first Foster Square residents are moving into a sprawling 15-acre site that was once the last city-owned piece of undeveloped land. New buildings continue to rise from the site adjacent to Foster City Hall, as developers chip away at their portions of the project that will house hundreds of seniors in the Bayfront community.
San Mateo Daily Journal.
