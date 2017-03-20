Forbes: Connecticut adds to billionaire list
Greenwich, Conn. resident Ray Dalio, pictured in April 2016 in New York City, ranked 54th on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires, with an estimated net worth totaling $16.8 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 18
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC