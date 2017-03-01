Federal agents raid Caterpillar offic...

Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in central Illinois

Read more: Daily Times

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement but didn't comment further. Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, said "federal law enforcement activity" was being conducted at three Caterpillar locations including the corporate headquarters in Peoria and facilities in East Peoria and Morton.

