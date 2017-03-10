Diapers for baby boomers help paperma...

Diapers for baby boomers help papermakers offset print loss

As the world population ages, sales are climbing for absorbent hygiene products that have gotten more comfortable and discreet. Demand is projected to grow 4 percent in 2017, according to ERA Forest Products Research, boosting prospects for companies including International Paper Co.

