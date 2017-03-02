CORRECTION -- Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year ...
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET . The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and will include a question and answer session.
