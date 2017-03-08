Contractors, Equipment Distributors Upbeat Over Construction Outlook
Wells Fargo's annual Construction Industry Forecast, based on a survey of construction industry contractors and equipment distributors, reports increased optimism for nonresidential construction activity. Respondents relayed expectations of increased company profits and industry expansion through higher infrastructure spending.
