Construction workers on a job in Kai Tak. Photo: Edward Wong

More young people are joining Hong Kong's construction sector, with the majority of recent trainees aged under 35, but many do not take up employment in the industry after they complete their training. During a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, engineering sector legislator Lo Wai-kwok brought up concerns about the ageing labour force, with more than 40 per cent of construction workers aged 50 or older.

