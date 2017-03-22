Construction workers on a job in Kai Tak. Photo: Edward Wong
More young people are joining Hong Kong's construction sector, with the majority of recent trainees aged under 35, but many do not take up employment in the industry after they complete their training. During a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, engineering sector legislator Lo Wai-kwok brought up concerns about the ageing labour force, with more than 40 per cent of construction workers aged 50 or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 18
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC