Construction sector adds 4,500 jobs in February
Minnesota's construction industry added 4,500 jobs in February and is now 6,101 jobs to the good for the past 12 months, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Overall during the month, the state added a net total of 3,800 jobs, led by trade, transportation and utilities
