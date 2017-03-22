Construction lagging when it comes to innovation
Beca senior principal Neil Horsfield says there could be some pain for the construction industry as the building peak eases. Construction, seen as a lagger when it comes to innovation, needs to work to find what will be the Uber of its industry otherwise it could face some pain in the next few years.
