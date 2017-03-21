Construction industry needs 30,000 workers by 2019: Civil Contractors NZ
The construction industry will need another 30,000 workers in two years' time, according to an industry group. Civil Contractors New Zealand said not enough people were being drawn into construction, which was expected to grow by 4.7 per cent, twice the national job growth rate by 2019.
