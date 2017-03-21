Construction firms have high proportion of hard-to-fill jobs
Almost 80 percent of businesses in the construction industry reported vacancies in 2016, with 58 percent of these reporting that they had hard-to-fill vacancies, Stats NZ said today. This means that of the approximately 4,600 construction businesses represented, around 3,600 had vacancies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 18
|Nancy carey
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC