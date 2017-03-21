Construction firms have high proporti...

Construction firms have high proportion of hard-to-fill jobs

Almost 80 percent of businesses in the construction industry reported vacancies in 2016, with 58 percent of these reporting that they had hard-to-fill vacancies, Stats NZ said today. This means that of the approximately 4,600 construction businesses represented, around 3,600 had vacancies.

Chicago, IL

