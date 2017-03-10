Construction apprentice numbers reach six year high
Recruitment of Scottish construction apprentices has grown every year since 2011, new figures from the Construction Industry Training Board reveal. In 2016, CITB Scotland directly trained 1925 new Modern Apprentices, up 35 per cent from 1,422 apprentices in 2011 to 1925 in 2016 - making it the single largest training provider of Modern Apprenticeships across all frameworks in Scotland.
