City zoning code might affect new county jail
Vigo County and Terre Haute attorneys are researching a 14-year-old city code for rezoning of penitentiaries that might have an impact on the county's decision to use land along the Wabash River fronting Prairieton Road as the site for a new county jail. The city code could require the former International Paper property to be rezoned with the approval of the Terre Haute City Council.
