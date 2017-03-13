City zoning code might affect new cou...

City zoning code might affect new county jail

7 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Vigo County and Terre Haute attorneys are researching a 14-year-old city code for rezoning of penitentiaries that might have an impact on the county's decision to use land along the Wabash River fronting Prairieton Road as the site for a new county jail. The city code could require the former International Paper property to be rezoned with the approval of the Terre Haute City Council.

