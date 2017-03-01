China has three of the world's 10 costliest construction projects in 2017

China will be home to three of the world's 10 priciest infrastructure projects of 2017, with President Xi Jinping's US$150 billion "One Belt, One Road" signature programme topping the survey by architecture consultancy Arcadis. India's US$90 billion New Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is the world's second-most expensive public works project, Arcadis said.

