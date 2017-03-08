Chick Days' leads to fresh eggs, unex...

Chick Days' leads to fresh eggs, unexpected benefits, expert...

Norwalk-area families in pursuit of homegrown fresh eggs will discover some unexpected benefits from keeping a backyard flock, according to poultry expert Kathy Shea Mormino. Mormino, creator of the popular backyard chicken blog The Chicken Chick and a poultry consultant with Tractor Supply Company, says the initial allure of raising chickens is typically fresh eggs, but families quickly discover that keeping chickens becomes a hobby with abundant and unexpected rewards.

