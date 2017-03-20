Cemex opts out of border wall, still ...

Cemex opts out of border wall, still sees strong growth in cement demand

Mexican cement giant Cemex rose 2.6% in today's trade despite deciding against bidding as a supplier to Pres. Trump's proposed wall between the Mexico-U.S. border, giving up profits in the face of a potential backlash in its home country.

