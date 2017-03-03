Caterpillar Sued by a Shareholder After Federal Raid
Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices. In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court, Jacob Newman accused Caterpillar of defrauding him and other shareholders in regulatory filings by touting its commitment to good ethics, while concealing how it "unlawfully used foreign subsidiaries" to avoid paying billions of dollars of U.S. taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|5 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|5 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|5 hr
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC